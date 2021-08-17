Saints sign former first-round pick at wide receiver

The New Orleans Saints worked out several wide receivers on Tuesday, and they ended up signing one.

The Saints are signing Kevin White, a former first-round draft pick.

Now 29, White was the No. 7 overall pick by the Chicago Bears out of West Virginia in 2015. He has dealt with injuries over his career and has only caught 25 passes for 285 yards.

White spent last season with the 49ers. He did not register any stats over three games. The Niners released White last week.

The other receivers who worked out for the Saints on Tuesday include Bennie Fowler, Devin Smith and Malachi Dupre.