Saints star DL reveals he had part of finger amputated

One New Orleans Saints defensive player is slightly less of a person than he was a year ago.

Marcus Davenport revealed when speaking with the media on Wednesday that he underwent surgeries this offseeason. One procedure was on his right shoulder after New Orleans’ season ended. He also had surgery to amputate the top of his left pinky finger.

Davenport originally injured his left pinky finger in college and underwent surgery on it last year. But the plate in the finger broke, leading to an infection. He ended up having the top of the finger amputated.

That does not sound like a very comfortable offseason for Davenport.

Davenport was the No. 14 overall pick by the Saints in 2018 out of UTSA. The 25-year-old had nine sacks and three forced fumbles in 11 games last season.