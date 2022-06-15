 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, June 15, 2022

Saints star DL reveals he had part of finger amputated

June 15, 2022
by Larry Brown
Marcus Davenport in Saints gear

Jan 2, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) in the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

One New Orleans Saints defensive player is slightly less of a person than he was a year ago.

Marcus Davenport revealed when speaking with the media on Wednesday that he underwent surgeries this offseeason. One procedure was on his right shoulder after New Orleans’ season ended. He also had surgery to amputate the top of his left pinky finger.

Davenport originally injured his left pinky finger in college and underwent surgery on it last year. But the plate in the finger broke, leading to an infection. He ended up having the top of the finger amputated.

That does not sound like a very comfortable offseason for Davenport.

Davenport was the No. 14 overall pick by the Saints in 2018 out of UTSA. The 25-year-old had nine sacks and three forced fumbles in 11 games last season. He shouldn’t have to worry too much about the amputation negatively impacting his career. Look at what this guy has done.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus