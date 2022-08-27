 Skip to main content
Saints 1st-round pick carted off with foot injury

August 26, 2022
by Larry Brown

Trevor Penning by the ground

One of the New Orleans Saints’ first-round picks from this year’s draft left Friday’s preseason game on a cart.

Left tackle Trevor Penning, whom the Saints took No. 19 overall, appeared to get hurt on a rushing play late in the first quarter of the Saints’ preseason game against the Chargers. Mark Ingram scored a touchdown on the play, but Penning appeared to get hurt when a teammate hit his left leg from behind while making a block.

Here is a video of the rushing play.

And here is video of where Penning’s left leg appeared to get hurt.

Penning headed to the injury tent following the play. He was later taken to the team’s locker room on a cart.

Penning was the fourth offensive tackle taken in the draft. He was selected out of Northern Iowa.

.

