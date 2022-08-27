Saints 1st-round pick carted off with foot injury
One of the New Orleans Saints’ first-round picks from this year’s draft left Friday’s preseason game on a cart.
Left tackle Trevor Penning, whom the Saints took No. 19 overall, appeared to get hurt on a rushing play late in the first quarter of the Saints’ preseason game against the Chargers. Mark Ingram scored a touchdown on the play, but Penning appeared to get hurt when a teammate hit his left leg from behind while making a block.
Here is a video of the rushing play.
Mark with that #5 👀 pic.twitter.com/TyPDbQFz1X
And here is video of where Penning’s left leg appeared to get hurt.
Replay of Trevor Penning injury pic.twitter.com/2ngHP2kbTT
Penning headed to the injury tent following the play. He was later taken to the team’s locker room on a cart.
Not sure how significant Saints LT Trevor Penning's injury is, but he was in the injury tent before riding a cart back to the locker room.
Obviously we're in the over-cautious part of the year, but we'll wait to hear more.
Penning was the fourth offensive tackle taken in the draft. He was selected out of Northern Iowa.