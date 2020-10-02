Did Sam Darnold suffer broken collarbone? Troy Aikman thinks so

Sam Darnold exited the New York Jets’ game against the Denver Broncos on Thursday night with an injury suffered late in the first quarter.

Darnold was trying to escape pressure on a first down play but got sacked by Alexander Johnson. Johnson, who missed Darnold on a blitz earlier in the game, made sure not to miss this time. Johnson slammed Darnold to the ground so the quarterback landed on his right shoulder.

The Sam Darnold injury…. pic.twitter.com/yPvCw2jCqx — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) October 2, 2020

Darnold remained in the game for another play and handed the ball off to Frank Gore. Then he left after that play and was replaced by Joe Flacco.

“I’ve broke my collarbone. My guess is that’s what it is,” announcer Troy Aikman said.

As Darnold jogged off the field, announcer Joe Buck noted that the quarterback’s arm was just “hanging” by his body.

Darnold was 6/8 for 51 yards and had a long rushing touchdown to put his Jets up 7-0.