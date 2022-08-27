Sam Darnold suffers high ankle sprain after tough tackle

Sam Darnold suffered an injury during Friday’s preseason game between his Carolina Panthers and the Buffalo Bills.

Darnold entered the game late in the second quarter as a replacement for Baker Mayfield, who threw two touchdown passes. Darnold played three series. On the third series, Carolina had a 3rd-and-6 at the Panthers 42. Darnold threw an incomplete pass as he was pressured by CJ Brewer.

Brewer ended up falling on the back of Darnold’s left leg, causing the quarterback to exit with an injury.

Wouldn’t watch this if you get queasy easily … but this is why Sam Darnold was carted off. Watch his left ankle. pic.twitter.com/FWiud7vVmu — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 27, 2022

The early reports say that Darnold suffered a high ankle sprain, though an MRI is expected to provide more details on Darnold’s status.

It's a high ankle sprain for Sam Darnold, per source. Team will learn more on severity after MRI tomorrow. — Joe Person (@josephperson) August 27, 2022

Darnold was set to compete with Mayfield and Matt Corral for the Panthers’ starting job. Corral suffered an injury in last weekend’s preseason game and is out for the season. Now it’s Darnold who has been hurt.

Mayfield had already won the starting job, but now he’s the starter by default since he’s the only one left healthy.

Darnold was 5/11 for 49 yards in the game prior to getting hurt. PJ Walker will likely serve as Carolina’s backup quarterback as long as Darnold is out.