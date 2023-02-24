Ex-NFL drug kingpin finally released from prison

Former NFL wide receiver Sam Hurd was released from federal prison last month after serving more than a decade for drug trafficking charges.

Hurd, 37, was released from the Bastrop federal penitentiary in Texas on Jan. 31, according to Bob Goldsborough of the San Antonio Express-News.

Hurd signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2006. He spent 10 seasons there before signing a three-year, $5 million deal with the Chicago Bears and earned the title of special teams captain with his new team.

Hurd was not with the Bears very long. He was arrested in December 2011 outside a Chicago-area steakhouse and charged with trying to purchase and distribute large amounts of cocaine and marijuana. Hurd was then arrested again on similar charges while out on bail.

In April 2013, Hurd pleaded guilted to drug trafficking and faced up to life in prison. He was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison and granted early release on Jan. 31. Hurd must now remain in community confinement in San Antonio.

Hurd was a star at Northern Illinois before enjoying some breakout special teams performances during his NFL his NFL career.