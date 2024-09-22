Sam LaPorta gives Lions big injury scare

The Detroit Lions got a big injury scare late in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Az.

Tight end Sam LaPorta was carted to the locker room just before halftime with an apparent leg injury. LaPorta was blocking on a touchdown play when his leg seemingly got rolled up on.

#Lions with the perfectly executed hook and ladder…except for the end of the play when Sam LaPorta gets rolled up on. 🫤pic.twitter.com/NU9JMFjO95 — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) September 22, 2024

LaPorta had to be carted to the locker room.

Sam LaPorta is being carted to the locker room pic.twitter.com/eAulGVoeZB — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 22, 2024

Despite how bad things looked, LaPorta was back on the field for the second half.

The second-year tight end had two catches for 36 yards in Sunday’s game before his exit. He had gotten off to a relatively slow start this season, but was the team’s second-leading receiver in 2023 as a rookie.