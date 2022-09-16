Everyone had the same complaint about ‘Thursday Night Football’ on Amazon

“Thursday Night Football” is streaming exclusively on Amazon this season (the local markets of the teams involved in the game will also carry the game), which is a landmark change for the NFL. The league has never had a TV offering available exclusively on streaming until now.

Amazon hired Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit as broadcasters for their games. They also developed a pregame/halftime/postgame team, plus a graphics package. Many fans streamed the game and wondered how the broadcast would go. And many viewers had the same problem — issues with their audio feed.

While the audio level for the game announcers was too low, the main problem for many viewers was having the feed out of sync with their video.

Anyone else’s audio sync seem off for TNF stream? The whistle is blowing before the tackle is complete in the video. — Andy Young (@AndyYoungTV) September 16, 2022

Does anyone else think the #TNF announcer audio is a little low? Crowd noise and music coming in/out of commercials overwhelming Al & Kirk. Wondering if it is just me. #TNFonPrime — Dr E M Gaylord III 🐿 (@DrEMGaylord) September 16, 2022

Video quality has been good for me the whole time on #TNF. The audio is definitely a little off though. I knew that punt was going to bounce about 2 seconds before it bounced 🤣. — Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) September 16, 2022

Maybe there is a latency issue going on, but streaming feeds tend to have more issues than straight over-the-air and cable TV.

Amazon has made a huge investment to become a broadcasting partner for the league. They better do their best to sort out these issues.