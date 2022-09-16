 Skip to main content
Everyone had the same complaint about ‘Thursday Night Football’ on Amazon

September 15, 2022
by Larry Brown

Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit

“Thursday Night Football” is streaming exclusively on Amazon this season (the local markets of the teams involved in the game will also carry the game), which is a landmark change for the NFL. The league has never had a TV offering available exclusively on streaming until now.

Amazon hired Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit as broadcasters for their games. They also developed a pregame/halftime/postgame team, plus a graphics package. Many fans streamed the game and wondered how the broadcast would go. And many viewers had the same problem — issues with their audio feed.

While the audio level for the game announcers was too low, the main problem for many viewers was having the feed out of sync with their video.

Maybe there is a latency issue going on, but streaming feeds tend to have more issues than straight over-the-air and cable TV.

Amazon has made a huge investment to become a broadcasting partner for the league. They better do their best to sort out these issues.

