Everyone made same joke about awful 49ers-Broncos game

Sunday night’s game between the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos was quite a snoozer, and the style of game felt very familiar to many football fans.

The Broncos beat the 49ers 11-10 in a game that featured just one touchdown and 17 punts. That’s the type of game college football fans are used to watching from a couple of Big Ten teams.

Take a look at all the jokes fans were making comparing the Sunday night game to a Big Ten game, especially one featuring Iowa.

I thought the Big Ten’s NBC deal didn’t start for another two years — Kevin Sweeney (@CBB_Central) September 26, 2022

NBC wants Big Ten football so badly it’s told the 49ers and Broncos to do an Iowa-Rutgers impression on Sunday night. — Brady McCollough (@BradyMcCollough) September 26, 2022

Me, a connoisseur of Iowa football, watching this football game. pic.twitter.com/w1j8kyTh7U — Adam Kramer (@KegsnEggs) September 26, 2022

This is the Rutgers-Iowa game we all expected. — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) September 26, 2022

Big Ten FOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/tXkFxUhITU — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 26, 2022

This Sunday Night game feels like a classic big ten football match. Just punting and more punting. — Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) September 26, 2022

Denver managed to come out ahead in the scrappy game. At 2-1, they’re well on their way to a spot in the Quick Lane Bowl.

That was some superior punting from Corliss Waitman and Mitch Wishnowsky.