 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, September 25, 2022

Everyone made same joke about awful 49ers-Broncos game

September 25, 2022
by Larry Brown

A look at the Broncos 49ers game

Sunday night’s game between the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos was quite a snoozer, and the style of game felt very familiar to many football fans.

The Broncos beat the 49ers 11-10 in a game that featured just one touchdown and 17 punts. That’s the type of game college football fans are used to watching from a couple of Big Ten teams.

Take a look at all the jokes fans were making comparing the Sunday night game to a Big Ten game, especially one featuring Iowa.

Denver managed to come out ahead in the scrappy game. At 2-1, they’re well on their way to a spot in the Quick Lane Bowl.

That was some superior punting from Corliss Waitman and Mitch Wishnowsky.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus