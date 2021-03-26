Sammy Watkins agrees to one-year contract with Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have given Lamar Jackson a much-needed weapon on offense.

As first reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Ravens have agreed to a one-year contract with wide receiver Sammy Watkins. The deal is worth $6 million, with almost all of it fully guaranteed.

Watkins had carved out a solid role in the Kansas City Chiefs’ high-powered offense in recent seasons. Though limited to ten games in 2020, he still caught 37 passes for 421 yards and two touchdowns. His team-first attitude should play well in the Baltimore locker room as well.

The Ravens struggled for consistent production at the receiver spot in 2020, with Marquise Brown’s 769 receiving yards leading the team. That’s a fairly modest total, even for Baltimore’s Jackson-run offense.