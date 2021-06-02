Sammy Watkins has bold take on Ravens’ Super Bowl chances

The Baltimore Ravens are trying to get over the hump and go deep into the playoffs. Sammy Watkins has done that with the Kansas City Chiefs, and he’s bringing that experience with him to Baltimore.

After one day of practice with Lamar Jackson and the rest of the Ravens offense, Watkins said he saw some similarities between what Baltimore is doing and what the Kansas City Chiefs did in terms of being able to win now.

“Honestly, (Baltimore) feels like Kansas City to me; feels like a team that’s ready to win the Super Bowl,” Watkins said, via John Eisenberg of the team’s official website. “A team that’s ready to win and go out there and have fun and put up points. Good defense, good special teams. I’m just happy to be here and be involved with a good organization.”

Watkins would know, having spent the past three seasons with the Chiefs and playing in two Super Bowls with them. He was a key part of that offense too, catching eight touchdown passes in his time with Kansas City. The Ravens will want that to continue.

Watkins will have to build up a rapport with Jackson, who should really be extra motivated in 2021. If the pairing works out, the team could really go places.