Teammate says playoff loss will be ‘wakeup call’ for Lamar Jackson

January 16, 2021
by Larry Brown

For the third year in a row, Lamar Jackson’s season ended in disappointment. Jackson was fortunate enough last weekend to win his first playoff game, but it probably doesn’t feel like much after the way the team went out on Saturday.

Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens lost 17-3 to the Buffalo Bills. Not only were they held to just three points in the windy conditions, but then Jackson suffered a concussion late in the third quarter.

Jackson was feeling well enough after the game where players felt they could talk about the quarterback. Teammate Willie Snead IV thinks the loss will motivate Jackson and serve as a “wakeup call.”

That’s the exact tune we heard after the Ravens went 14-2 in the regular season last season before getting knocked out in the playoffs by the Titans. Jackson spent the offseason working on his game to turn his fortunes. Maybe next season they’ll end up in the conference championship if Jackson progresses round-by-round.

