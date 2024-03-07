Saquon Barkley reportedly has mutual interest with Giants’ rival

The New York Giants chose not to use the franchise tag on Saquon Barkley this week, which means the star running back could be headed for free agency. If he gets there, at least one of the Giants’ biggest rivals is reportedly planning to pursue him.

Howard Eskin of SportsRadio 94WIP reported on Thursday that the Philadelphia Eagles have interest in signing Barkley.

“I didn’t believe, but I checked it and they do have interest in Saquon Barkley. … I think they’re trying to work on something that would not be fully guaranteed. He’s not going to get a ton. I think they’re looking for a RB that can also catch the football,” Eskin said.

Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post responded to Eskin’s report by adding that the interest is mutual. Dunleavy views Barkley signing with the Eagles as a “real possibility” because Barkley is from Pennsylvania and has expressed a desire to play for a Super Bowl contender.

The Giants still have until next week to work on a long-term extension with Barkley, but it does not seem like the two sides are close to a deal.

Barkley missed some time with an injury last season but still finished with 962 rushing yards and 6 rushing touchdowns. He added another 280 yards and 4 touchdowns receiving.

Barkley is said to have one AFC playoff team at the top of his list if he leaves New York.