Report: Saquon Barkley eyeing AFC playoff team as top landing spot

Saquon Barkley is reportedly giving serious consideration to leaving the New York Giants for a playoff contender.

Barkley is targeting the Houston Texans as his “top destination” in free agency, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC. To that end, Barkley reportedly has even been in contact with Texans quarterback CJ Stroud about possibly playing together.

The Texans could have a need at the position. Dameon Pierce has not progressed as the team had hoped, and Devin Singletary, last year’s lead back, is a free agent himself. That could give Barkley a route to a potential lead role in the backfield for a playoff team.

While Barkley has said he wants to stay with the Giants, he has also opened the door to potentially leaving if the money is not right. Presumably, that means the Texans would have to pay up to land Barkley.

The 27-year-old running back ran for 962 yards with the Giants last season and scored six touchdowns.