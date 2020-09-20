Saquon Barkley carried off field with apparent knee injury

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley suffered what looked to be a potentially significant right knee injury on Sunday.

Barkley went down early in the second quarter against the Chicago Bears and immediately clutched his knee after being tackled. He appeared to be in immediate pain, and had to be carried off the field.

The Saquon Barkley injury. Looks to be a right knee.pic.twitter.com/XfhQxEiyaa — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 20, 2020

Barkley was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game, which is rarely a good sign. The Giants said the 23-year-old was being taken in for X-rays and would be further evaluated on Monday.

Barkley was limited by an ankle injury for much of 2019. This looked as if it could be even more significant than that.