Saquon Barkley sends cryptic tweet after failing to reach Giants deal

The New York Giants failed to reach a long-term contract agreement with running back Saquon Barkley prior to Monday’s deadline, prompting a cryptic tweet from the running back himself.

As expected, Monday’s 4 PM deadline passed without a new deal for Barkley, who was franchise tagged in March. Barkley essentially confirmed the news himself, tweeting “It is what it is” minutes before the deadline.

It is what it is — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) July 17, 2023

The big question is what Barkley’s next move will be. He has not signed the franchise tag and has made it clear that he does not want to play under it, and is said to be considering sitting out regular season games if he has to, though at that point he would be forfeiting money. With no deal reached, he will have to either deal with the $10.1 million tag or sit out.

Barkley rushed for 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. He also caught 57 passes for 338 yards. If he decides not to play, it would be a big loss for the Giants.