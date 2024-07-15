Saquon Barkley addresses ‘hogwash’ narrative

Saquon Barkley is still a very young man by almost every standard, but some would say he is past his prime for his line of work. The Philadelphia Eagles star clearly does not agree.

Barkley, who turned 27 in February, spoke during a recent interview with EJ Smith of The Philadelphia Inquirer about the narrative that running backs cannot survive in the NFL after their 30th birthday. Barkley said it is “hogwash” and “BS.”

“Marcus Allen played until he was 36, 37 years old. Some of the greats that I admire and I look up and study, they played well into their 30s. Barry (Sanders) left at 29, 30 and he left in his prime,” Barkley said. “It’s what you put in, what you put in is what you get out. That’s any position. There’s this weird thing with running backs right now. Is it a difficult position to play? Yes. Do you take wear and tear? Yes. But who are you or anyone else to tell me how long I can play the game? I call (BS).”

Barkley has dealt with plenty of injuries throughout his career. He tore his ACL in 2020 and has had more than one significant sprained ankle, which is a common injury for a running back. He called those injuries “flukes.”

The three-year, $37.75 million contract Barkley signed with the Eagles this offseason will take him through his age-29 season. Barkley told Smith that he plans to play beyond that deal. He will likely be plenty motivated to prove that the New York Giants made a mistake with their rationale for not re-signing him.

Barkley had 962 rushing yards and 10 total touchdowns in 14 games last season. He should benefit from playing in a much better offense in Philadelphia.