AJ Brown seemingly defends Saquon Barkley over ‘Hard Knocks’ video

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown apparently watched the first episode of the offseason edition of “Hard Knocks,” and it fired him up on behalf of one of his new teammates.

Brown on Wednesday sent a supportive message to Barkley, seemingly over a segment that aired during Tuesday’s debut episode of the HBO show’s New York Giants-themed offseason edition. In that video, Giants GM Joe Schoen bluntly said the team was not paying quarterback Daniel Jones $40 million per year to hand the ball off to a $12 million running back, a reference to Barkley.

Was this meant as a shot at Barkley? Probably not, but based on his social media post Wednesday, Brown saw it as such.

The Saquon video fired me up and it wasn’t even about me . I’m going to do everything in my power to make sure you get yours fam! @saquon — AJ BROWN (@1kalwaysopen_) July 3, 2024

“The Saquon video fired me up and it wasn’t even about me,” Brown wrote. “I’m going to do everything in my power to make sure you get yours fam!”

Barkley did wind up getting $26 million in guarantees from the Eagles. He is also expected to occupy a focal point in the offense, and could be in line for a big season that will make the Giants eat their words.

Barkley seems pretty enthusiastic about his new team. Having motivated teammates on his side will only make things better for him.