Saquon Barkley makes decision on offseason workout program

The New York Giants are set to begin their voluntary offseason workout program on Monday, and at least one of their star players will not be present.

Saquon Barkley does not plan to sign his franchise tender before workouts begin on April 17, according to multiple reports. That means the running back will be ineligible to participate.

The Giants placed the franchise tag on Barkley last month. Barkley obviously would prefer a long-term contract, and the two sides have until July 17 to negotiate one. If they cannot come to an agreement, Barkley will either have to sit out or sign the franchise tender and play for just over $10 million next season.

Barkley played out his initial four-year rookie contract with the Giants after being drafted No. 2 overall in 2018. Then last season, Barkley played for $7.2 million after the Giants picked up his fifth-year option.

Barkley reminded everyone last season just how good he can be when healthy. The 26-year-old rushed for 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also caught 57 passes for 338 yards.