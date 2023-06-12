Saquon Barkley not ruling out nuclear option amid contract dispute

Saquon Barkley is seeking a long-term contract extension after the New York Giants used the franchise tag on him, and the star running back says he could hold out for a very long time if he does not get it.

Barkley spoke about his contract situation on Sunday after he hosted a youth football camp with AMPT Events at Caven Point Field in Jersey City. He expressed frustration with the Giants’ front office for leaking information about the ongoing negotiations. Barkley was asked if he would consider sitting out the 2023 season if no long-term agreement is in place by the July 17 deadline, and he did not rule it out.

“I think that’s a conversation, like you said, that’s a card I could play,” Barkley said, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. “That comes up in conversation if something doesn’t get done by July 17. And we got a little bit of time in between there. So when that date comes up, then I’ll have to sit down with my team and my family and make decisions, see what we’re gonna do, what’s the game plan, what’s the next move.”

While he did not mention names, Barkley made it clear he is unhappy with Giants general manager Joe Schoen. There have been reports that Barkley turned down offers of between $12-14 million per year from New York, which would place him among the highest-paid running backs in the league.

“The thing I’m frustrated most about is, like how I said ‘family business is family business,’ and then sources come out and stories get leaked, and it didn’t come from me … I feel like it’s trying to paint a narrative of me, a picture of me that’s not even the truth,” Barkley said. “It’s not even close to being true.”

Barkley would not get into detail about any contract negotiations but says reports about him wanting to reset the running back market are “misleading.”

Barkley rushed for 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. He also caught 57 passes for 338 yards. He proved he is an elite player when healthy. Life would be a lot more difficult for Daniel Jones without Barkley in the backfield, but it is clear the Giants are not close to a long-term deal with their star running back.