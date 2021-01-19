Sarah Thomas to become first female official in Super Bowl history

The NFL announced the officiating crew for Super Bowl LV on Tuesday, and for the first time ever it includes a woman.

It has been nearly six years since Sarah Thomas was hired as the first full-time female NFL official. She will now become the first female official in Super Bowl history.

The #SBLV crew: Carl Cheffers (R)

Fred Bryan (U)

Sarah Thomas (DJ)

Rusty Baynes (LJ)

James Coleman (FJ)

Eugene Hall (SJ)

Dino Paganelli (BJ)

Mike Wimmer (RO) Sarah makes history as the first woman to officiate in a Super Bowl. https://t.co/EVvz45QgFx pic.twitter.com/tDvWZPx9JG — NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) January 19, 2021

The Super Bowl will feature a lot of firsts this year with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but that’s a tremendous positive for the league. Thomas has earned a great deal of respect around the NFL since she was hired full-time in 2015. Her inclusion in the Super Bowl officiating crew is further confirmation of that.