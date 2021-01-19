 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, January 19, 2021

Sarah Thomas to become first female official in Super Bowl history

January 19, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Sarah Thomas

The NFL announced the officiating crew for Super Bowl LV on Tuesday, and for the first time ever it includes a woman.

It has been nearly six years since Sarah Thomas was hired as the first full-time female NFL official. She will now become the first female official in Super Bowl history.

The Super Bowl will feature a lot of firsts this year with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but that’s a tremendous positive for the league. Thomas has earned a great deal of respect around the NFL since she was hired full-time in 2015. Her inclusion in the Super Bowl officiating crew is further confirmation of that.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus