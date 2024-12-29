Sauce Gardner has brutal comment about Jets’ focus

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner had a brutal assessment of his teammates after Sunday’s ugly loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The Jets lost to the Bills 40-14, with their once-vaunted defense allowing six touchdowns in defeat. Gardner said after the game that he felt some of his teammates had “checked out” and were no longer playing as a team.

““We can’t be playing as a team. We probably just individuals,” Gardner told reporters. “Last year, the year before, we had a roster that wasn’t as talented as this roster, but found ways to win.”

The Jets are simply a mess right now. The defense has badly regressed since the firing of Robert Saleh as head coach, which has not gone unnoticed among some players. The offense has been disjointed all season. Add in a host of unflattering stories about ownership amid the losing streak, and the atmosphere around the organization seems downright toxic.

The worst part of Gardner’s comment is he is correct. The Jets, on paper, have talent, but everything has completely fallen apart on them. They will have a new coach and general manager in 2025, and whoever fills those positions will have a huge job ahead of them.