Scottie Scheffler reveals what golfing with Tony Romo is like

Tony Romo is best known for his NFL career, but the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback has a well-known side interest in golf. He is a regular at top pro-ams and has been known to play with PGA pros, including Scottie Scheffler.

Scheffler on Sunday gave a glimpse into what playing with Romo is like. Scheffler called Romo a “crazy person” who needs everybody else to put restrictions on his presses.

Scottie Scheffler on playing with Tony Romo: "We have to control the presses because if not he'll go crazy. He's a crazy person." — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) June 4, 2023

Romo can actually back it up with some amateur victories, and he has even tried out for the US Open before. It’s hardly a surprise that he is super serious about the game.

Of course, Romo’s main gig is doing analyst work for CBS’ NFL coverage. That’s how he can throw a lot of money around on the course.