Scottie Scheffler reveals what golfing with Tony Romo is like

June 4, 2023
by Grey Papke
Tony Romo in a suit

Jan 21, 2018; Foxborough, MA, USA; Television announcer Tony Romo following the AFC championship game between the New England Patriots against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Tony Romo is best known for his NFL career, but the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback has a well-known side interest in golf. He is a regular at top pro-ams and has been known to play with PGA pros, including Scottie Scheffler.

Scheffler on Sunday gave a glimpse into what playing with Romo is like. Scheffler called Romo a “crazy person” who needs everybody else to put restrictions on his presses.

Romo can actually back it up with some amateur victories, and he has even tried out for the US Open before. It’s hardly a surprise that he is super serious about the game.

Of course, Romo’s main gig is doing analyst work for CBS’ NFL coverage. That’s how he can throw a lot of money around on the course.

