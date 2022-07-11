 Skip to main content
Tony Romo gets hit with jokes over celebrity golf win

July 10, 2022
by Grey Papke
Tony Romo in a suit

Jan 21, 2018; Foxborough, MA, USA; Television announcer Tony Romo following the AFC championship game between the New England Patriots against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo claimed victory in the American Century Championship for the third time on Sunday, but the manner of the win led to some pretty easy jokes.

Romo fended off Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski and former MLB pitcher Mark Mulder in a playoff to win the annual celebrity golf tournament. The fact that Romo won in a three-way playoff was not lost on many, especially since he gained a reputation for coming up short in the big moments of his NFL career.

That led to a lot of variations of the same joke on social media.

For context, Romo posted a career 2-4 playoff record in six starts. The “un-clutch” reputation began when he fumbled the snap as a holder on a potential game-winning field goal against Seattle in 2007, and he never really lived it down after that.

Romo winning a golf tournament is not a huge surprise. He works hard on his game and has even attempted to qualify for major tournaments before. Perhaps this kind of playoff is just more to his liking.

