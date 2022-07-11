Tony Romo gets hit with jokes over celebrity golf win

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo claimed victory in the American Century Championship for the third time on Sunday, but the manner of the win led to some pretty easy jokes.

Romo fended off Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski and former MLB pitcher Mark Mulder in a playoff to win the annual celebrity golf tournament. The fact that Romo won in a three-way playoff was not lost on many, especially since he gained a reputation for coming up short in the big moments of his NFL career.

That led to a lot of variations of the same joke on social media.

Tony Romo coming in clutch in the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/Xcx5AQ9x0Y — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) July 10, 2022

Tony Romo is a lot more clutch on the golf course than the football field 😬pic.twitter.com/bbyuKZKpXq — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) July 10, 2022

Tony Romo: Clutch in playoffs https://t.co/zyqRhx8xgg — Ben Ross (@BenRossTweets) July 10, 2022

🎥 Tony Romo silencing those playoff haters with a W #NFLTwitter pic.twitter.com/Km3883BvU1 — Mouthguard Podcast (@MouthguardPod) July 10, 2022

For context, Romo posted a career 2-4 playoff record in six starts. The “un-clutch” reputation began when he fumbled the snap as a holder on a potential game-winning field goal against Seattle in 2007, and he never really lived it down after that.

Romo winning a golf tournament is not a huge surprise. He works hard on his game and has even attempted to qualify for major tournaments before. Perhaps this kind of playoff is just more to his liking.