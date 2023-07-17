Anonymous scout has interesting comment on Aaron Rodgers

The New York Jets think they have acquired an MVP-caliber quarterback in Aaron Rodgers, but there may be a bit of quiet doubt about that, at least in some circles.

ESPN published quarterback rankings as picked by executives, coaches, and scouts from around the NFL. Rodgers came in as the fourth-best quarterback in the league, but one AFC scout told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler that the ranking seemed a bit high.

“I think everyone is afraid to say he’s declined a little,” the scout said. “He’s still a great thrower and sees it really well, but he’s more like [ranked] eight to 12 for me.”

This is one view, though it is a view that pays plenty of attention to the numbers Rodgers put up in 2022. While he still threw for 3,695 yards and 26 touchdowns, his season also included 12 interceptions, and the Packers went just 8-9.

On the other hand, those around the Jets already see a difference with Rodgers at the helm. He is the type to want to prove doubters wrong, and if people are down on him, he will want to silence them.