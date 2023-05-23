Aaron Rodgers already having big impact on Jets

Aaron Rodgers has gotten down to work with the New York Jets, and the impact appears to be obvious already.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini spoke to a number of Jets players about Rodgers’ early impacts during OTAs. The picture she got is one of much higher and more exacting standards, and a very vocal leader who is fully invested in the team.

Spoke to multiple Jets players & coaches about the impact of Aaron Rodgers:

*The standard has been raised

*The “little details” are significant to Rodgers

*Everyone is being held accountable in meetings and on the field

*Rodgers HAS A LOT OF SAY

*He’s ALL IN

*Trust is building — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) May 23, 2023

This is obviously what Jets fans will want to hear, even though it is early. Rodgers brings instant credibility, and will hold his young teammates to very high standards. At this point, as long as those players buy in, that can only mean good things for the organization.

Not only is Rodgers helping the team shape up on the field, but he has done wonders for the business side of things as well.