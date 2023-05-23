 Skip to main content
Aaron Rodgers already having big impact on Jets

May 23, 2023
by Grey Papke
Aaron Rodgers smiling

Apr 26, 2023; Florham Park, NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) talks to the media during the introductory press conference at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers has gotten down to work with the New York Jets, and the impact appears to be obvious already.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini spoke to a number of Jets players about Rodgers’ early impacts during OTAs. The picture she got is one of much higher and more exacting standards, and a very vocal leader who is fully invested in the team.

This is obviously what Jets fans will want to hear, even though it is early. Rodgers brings instant credibility, and will hold his young teammates to very high standards. At this point, as long as those players buy in, that can only mean good things for the organization.

Not only is Rodgers helping the team shape up on the field, but he has done wonders for the business side of things as well.

