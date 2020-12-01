Seahawks bettors had such a bad beat in win over Eagles

Those who bet on the Seattle Seahawks to cover the spread against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night may have suffered a bad beat.

The Seahawks dominated the game and led 23-9 with 1:13 left. The Eagles got good starting position at their 42 after Jason Myers’ kickoff went out of bounds. A couple of completions took the ball to the Seahawks 33 with 22 seconds left.

Carson Wentz then attempted a Hail Mary, which Richard Rodgers amazingly caught.

You probably didn't start Richard Rodgers, but you got some points for Wentz. (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/0Tpn7Mcwb0 — Rotoworld Football (@Rotoworld_FB) December 1, 2020

The touchdown made it 23-15. And guess what? Philly decided to go for two. They made the 2-point conversion on a Miles Sanders rush up the middle to make it 23-17.

Seattle was only left with 12 seconds, so the game ended on the 23-17 final score.

So what makes this a bad beat? The Seahawks were favored by 6.5 points. They went from covering it easily at 23-9 with 1:13 left to failing to cover thanks to a Hail Mary and 2-point conversion.

If you had the Seahawks giving 6.5 points, we feel for you. Here are some of the other recent bad beats.