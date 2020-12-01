 Skip to main content
Seahawks bettors had such a bad beat in win over Eagles

November 30, 2020
by Larry Brown

Those who bet on the Seattle Seahawks to cover the spread against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night may have suffered a bad beat.

The Seahawks dominated the game and led 23-9 with 1:13 left. The Eagles got good starting position at their 42 after Jason Myers’ kickoff went out of bounds. A couple of completions took the ball to the Seahawks 33 with 22 seconds left.

Carson Wentz then attempted a Hail Mary, which Richard Rodgers amazingly caught.

The touchdown made it 23-15. And guess what? Philly decided to go for two. They made the 2-point conversion on a Miles Sanders rush up the middle to make it 23-17.

Seattle was only left with 12 seconds, so the game ended on the 23-17 final score.

So what makes this a bad beat? The Seahawks were favored by 6.5 points. They went from covering it easily at 23-9 with 1:13 left to failing to cover thanks to a Hail Mary and 2-point conversion.

If you had the Seahawks giving 6.5 points, we feel for you. Here are some of the other recent bad beats.

