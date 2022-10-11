 Skip to main content
Seahawks-Cardinals Week 6 game time could be moved

October 10, 2022
by Larry Brown
Pete Carroll with a headset on

Dec 21, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll reacts against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half at SoFi Stadium. The Rams defeated the Seahawks 20-10. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The kickoff time for the Week 6 game between the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals could be moved.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll spoke with the media on Monday and said the team is exploring the possibility of changing the game time.

Seattle is scheduled to host Arizona at 4:05 PM Eastern on Sunday, October 16. The Seattle Mariners are in the MLB playoffs for the first time since 2001 and will be facing the Houston Astros in the ALDS.

The Mariners are scheduled to host Game 3 of the series on Saturday, and Game 4 on Sunday if necessary. The Seahawks don’t want the Seattle sports audience to be split on Sunday if they can avoid it.

There are a few issues. There is no guarantee the Mariners will have a game that day. We also don’t know what time that MLB playoff game would be yet either.

Don’t expect NBC to be willing to swap games on Sunday night; they have the 4-1 Cowboys visiting the 5-0 Eagles, which is one of the most desirable matchups possible.

