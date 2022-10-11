Seahawks-Cardinals Week 6 game time could be moved

The kickoff time for the Week 6 game between the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals could be moved.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll spoke with the media on Monday and said the team is exploring the possibility of changing the game time.

Pete Carroll says in afternoon presser that the Seahawks are in conversations about potentially moving their game Sunday to avoid conflict with Mariners. Said both sides taking right now to explore all options. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) October 10, 2022

Seattle is scheduled to host Arizona at 4:05 PM Eastern on Sunday, October 16. The Seattle Mariners are in the MLB playoffs for the first time since 2001 and will be facing the Houston Astros in the ALDS.

The Mariners are scheduled to host Game 3 of the series on Saturday, and Game 4 on Sunday if necessary. The Seahawks don’t want the Seattle sports audience to be split on Sunday if they can avoid it.

There are a few issues. There is no guarantee the Mariners will have a game that day. We also don’t know what time that MLB playoff game would be yet either.

Don’t expect NBC to be willing to swap games on Sunday night; they have the 4-1 Cowboys visiting the 5-0 Eagles, which is one of the most desirable matchups possible.