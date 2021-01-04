Seahawks hooked up David Moore to reach contract bonus

The Seattle Seahawks got wide receiver David Moore a nice end-of-season gift in their win over San Francisco on Sunday.

Curiously, the Seahawks ran a jet sweep pass to Moore at the end of their win, despite the fact that they could have simply knelt to run out the clock. ESPN’s Field Yates had the explanation: that catch helped Moore hit a receptions incentive, and Pete Carroll and company were doing him a solid.

At the end of the Seahawks-49ers game, Seattle ran a jet sweep touch pass to WR David Moore when they could have just taken a knee to run the clock. As it turns out, Moore needed just one more catch to reach a receptions incentive. Likely was Seattle rewarding a team player. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 4, 2021

Russell Wilson confirmed after the game that he wanted to help Moore get to the bonus, which paid $100,000.

Russell Wilson confirms last catch to David Moore got him a $100,000 incentive. pic.twitter.com/hIZK4GfUk5 — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 4, 2021

Ultimately, there was little risk involved. Even if the play went catastrophically wrong, results elsewhere had locked the Seahawks into the No. 3 seed in the NFC. Still, it’s a nice gesture, and players notice — it’s why the Seahawks have a reputation for being one of the better organizations to play for.

If you don’t think players know or care about these contract incentives, just look at how this guy reacted to hitting one on Sunday.