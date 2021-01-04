 Skip to main content
Seahawks hooked up David Moore to reach contract bonus

January 3, 2021
by Grey Papke

David Moore

The Seattle Seahawks got wide receiver David Moore a nice end-of-season gift in their win over San Francisco on Sunday.

Curiously, the Seahawks ran a jet sweep pass to Moore at the end of their win, despite the fact that they could have simply knelt to run out the clock. ESPN’s Field Yates had the explanation: that catch helped Moore hit a receptions incentive, and Pete Carroll and company were doing him a solid.

Russell Wilson confirmed after the game that he wanted to help Moore get to the bonus, which paid $100,000.

Ultimately, there was little risk involved. Even if the play went catastrophically wrong, results elsewhere had locked the Seahawks into the No. 3 seed in the NFC. Still, it’s a nice gesture, and players notice — it’s why the Seahawks have a reputation for being one of the better organizations to play for.

If you don’t think players know or care about these contract incentives, just look at how this guy reacted to hitting one on Sunday.

