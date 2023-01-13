 Skip to main content
Seahawks fans had classy way of thanking Lions for big win

January 13, 2023
by Grey Papke
Dan Campbell on the sideline

Aug 28, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell watches the third quarter action against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers won 19-9. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks fans had a cool way of thanking the Detroit Lions for getting them into the playoffs with a win over the Green Bay Packers.

The Lions revealed Friday that the Seahawks and their fans had donated over $20,000 to the Detroit Lions foundation following the Lions’ 20-16 win over the Packers. The donations included several from the Seahawks organization itself, plus individual donations from Seattle fans.

The Seahawks had needed to win their game Sunday over the Rams, then get help from Detroit in Sunday night’s season finale. Both sides held up their end of the bargain, even though Seattle’s win actually eliminated the Lions from playoff contention just before the start of their game.

The move is reminiscent of what Buffalo Bills fans did for Andy Dalton several years ago under similar circumstances. It’s pretty cool to see even the organizations get involved as well.

