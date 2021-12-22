Seahawks furious after no pass interference called on DeeJay Dallas play

The Seattle Seahawks were furious over a lack of a pass interference call on a pass play late in Tuesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Seattle was trailing the Rams 17-10 with just over three minutes left. They had a 4th-and-6 at midfield and went for it.

Russell Wilson was pressured and heaved up a pass towards DeeJay Dallas, who had to slow down to try and catch the underthrown ball. As he was getting ready to attempt the catch, Ernest Jones swatted down and made contact with Dallas.

On 4th & 6, Wilson incomplete to DeeJay Dallas turnover on downs .. unsportsman like conduct on Dallas#Seahawks 10 #Rams 17 Q4 pic.twitter.com/4PEkySUplC — Sports 24/7 (@Sports24x7_) December 22, 2021

Watching in real-time, the contact from Jones appeared to come at the same time the ball arrived.

But on replay, you can see the contact comes just before the ball:

No DPI on 4th & 6 here pic.twitter.com/xJkCraknQm — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) December 22, 2021

Dallas was so frustrated with the lack of the call that he kicked the ball. Worse yet, he got an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for the ball kick.

The lack of a call plus the penalty helped put the Rams in field goal range. They were able to kick to make it 20-10. The call essentially sealed the game.

Many people were outraged with the call, but I’m pleased nothing was called. Wilson threw up a prayer while under pressure. Jones’ contact seemed to come at the time the ball was landing. The Seahawks shouldn’t be bailed out with a penalty call for Wilson throwing a poor, underthrown ball while under pressure.