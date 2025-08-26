Seahawks have interesting plan for rookie Jalen Milroe

Jalen Milroe may prove to be a secret weapon off the Seattle Seahawks’ bench.

The Seahawks have Milroe listed as the team’s third-string quarterback on their depth chart behind starter Sam Darnold and backup Drew Lock. However, Milroe will reportedly serve as more than just an emergency option if injuries pile up.

Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald spoke to reporters on Monday about Milroe’s role with the team. The second-year head coach shared that the rookie QB “will get regular work” with the team’s primary offense throughout the season. He added that there will be a “special set of plays” specifically for when Milroe is under center.

“We’re going to have plays for Jalen in the game plans,” Macdonald said, via Seahawks reporter Bob Condotta. “And he’s going to rep those with the ones, and however we build the package for him going into games he needs those reps in walk-through and full speed so that’s going to be important.”

Milroe is still a long way from getting to Darnold’s level as a passer. But the Alabama product is already the Seahawks’ best rushing threat at the QB spot. Milroe rushed for 726 yards and 20 touchdowns on 168 carries during his final season with the Crimson Tide.

Seattle teased some of their plans for Milroe during the preseason, using him to execute a tush push to secure a short-yardage first down during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jalen Hurts isn’t the only former Alabama QB that can execute the tush push.



Jalen Milroe has now entered the chat… pic.twitter.com/sBGlRwGK17 — Crimson Coverage (@CrimsonCoverage) August 16, 2025

It may seem counterintuitive for Macdonald to reveal the team’s intentions with Milroe this early, given that it takes away the element of surprise once the regular season rolls around. But it does force opposing teams to do extra work to prepare for Milroe and his unique skill set.

After the Seahawks drafted Milroe in April, he told reporters that the team had him ranked as the best QB in the draft. While Seahawks GM John Schneider later had to issue a clarification on Milroe’s claim, the team clearly holds him in high regard.