Seahawks add notable WR depth in trade with Eagles

The Seattle Seahawks are adding some wide receiver depth ahead of the new season in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.

As first reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Seahawks acquired wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside from Philadelphia in exchange for defensive back Ugo Amadi, whom they planned to release anyway.

Trade! The #Eagles are sending WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to the #Seahawks for DB Ugo Amadi, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 15, 2022

Arcega-Whiteside will get a fresh start with a new team after a disappointing run with the Eagles. The team had hoped he would develop into a contributor after drafting him in the second round in 2019, but he consistently struggled in his three seasons with the team. Things were rough enough for him that he was even subject to a position change earlier in the offseason.

A former standout at Stanford, Arcega-Whiteside was limited to just 16 catches for 230 yards with a touchdown during his tenure with the Eagles. He’s unlikely to have a huge role with the Seahawks, but the move might be what he needs to get his career back on track.