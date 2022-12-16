Seahawks lose top offensive weapon to broken bone in hand

Thursday night’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 15 was costly for the Seattle Seahawks in more ways than one.

Not only did the Seahawks lose the game 21-13 to fall to 7-7, but top receiver Tyler Lockett got hurt in the game.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said after the game that Lockett broke a bone in his first metacarpal.

Pete Carroll said Tyler Lockett broke his finger on the final drive of the game on a slant route. This has to be it. He gets up like nothing happened so it's hard to tell. Carroll said he "can't fathom playing without Tyler."

No estimation on how long he may be out. pic.twitter.com/hv6H0jDwqj — Alyssa Charlston (@Alyssacharlston) December 16, 2022

Lockett apparently told Carroll that he would be back in two weeks, meaning he would be ready for the Week 18 finale.

Surgery on broken bone in hand likely for Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett. He tells Pete Carroll he will be back in two weeks. Spiral crack in his first metacarpal. — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 16, 2022

Lockett has been the Seahawks’ leading receiver this season. He has 78 catches for 964 yards and 8 touchdowns. Lockett had 7 catches for 68 yards in the Week 15 loss to the Niners.

Seattle visits Kansas City in Week 16 and then has home games against the Jets and Rams to finish the regular season. San Francisco clinched the NFC West with their win over the Seahawks.