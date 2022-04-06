 Skip to main content
New Seahawks TE making 1 big change for 2022 season

April 5, 2022
by Larry Brown

The Seattle Seahawks acquired Noah Fant as part of the big Russell Wilson trade with the Denver Broncos. The tight end has flashed solid potential over his first three seasons in the league, and he thinks one change can make a big difference.

Fant met with the media over videochat on Tuesday. He said during the interview session that he felt he played at too heavy of a weight and that he would be better off slimming down.

Fant made clear that he wasn’t out of shape last season. Rather, he intentionally bulked up because he thought it would help him with blocking. But he feels his game will be at its all-around best if he’s slimmed down slightly.

Fant had 68 catches for 670 yards and 4 touchdowns last season with the Broncos. The weight change could help his game next season. But what would truly allow his numbers to take off would be playing with a top-end quarterback. As of now, Seattle has Fant’s former Denver teammate, Drew Lock, at quarterback. They also have Jacob Eason, plus interest in bringing back Geno Smith. The Seahawks could draft a quarterback as well.

