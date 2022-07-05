NFC team not as interested in Baker Mayfield as reported?

The Seattle Seahawks have been viewed as a logical suitor for Baker Mayfield, and one recent rumor even claimed they were close to acquiring the quarterback. It does not sound like that was ever the case, however.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media discussed the Mayfield situation during his Tuesday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.” He said he has “heard nothing to corroborate Baker to the Seahawks at all.”

"I don't know what's gonna happen with Baker Mayfield but the Seahawks have never really been that interested in him" ~@RapSheet#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/4OSCOJihtT — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 5, 2022

“It seems crazy to me but they have never really been that interested in Baker,” Rapoport said. “What they have wanted is a Drew Lock vs. Geno Smith battle. … That is going to be a fascinating training camp because we are gonna see them literally battle it out on the field.”

Rapoport also said Mayfield does not want to remain with the Browns even if Deshaun Watson is suspended. Mayfield seemed to drop a subtle hint recently that he would be open to that, but he is still committed to getting out of Cleveland.

Seahawks fans can’t be excited about entering Week 1 with Lock or Smith as their starting quarterback. The reality is Seattle’s brass may not feel Mayfield is much of an upgrade. If the Seahawks are not going to trade for Mayfield, there may be only one other team that can offer him an opportunity to start.