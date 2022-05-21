Seahawks OC shares which QB is leading their competition

The Seattle Seahawks need to replace Russell Wilson, who was traded to the Denver Broncos this offseason, and there is no shortage of quarterbacks vying for that role. But offensive coordinator Shane Waldron believes one is out ahead of the rest.

While appearing on 93.3 KJR earlier this week, Waldron indicated that Geno Smith has an early edge over Drew Lock & Co.

“Right now, Geno has done such a good job of carrying over (the offensive principles from 2021). He already had a head start over Drew right there,” Waldron said, via the News Tribune.

Although Smith is edging out Lock early on, Waldron cautions that there’s still a long way to go.

“We have a long time to go. We are just in T-shirts and shorts right now, going against air. We have a long way to go to see where this competition (goes),” he added.

Lock is obviously the new guy in town and while his throwing sessions have left the coaching staff impressed, Smith’s chemistry with his teammates is a clear advantage.

“The thing you see of Geno is his connection with his teammates. At that position, that’s huge part of that,” Waldron said.

A lot can change between now and training camp — and then camp and the regular season — but early indications are that Smith may finally earn that elusive second chance as a starter.