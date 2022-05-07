Pete Carroll offers bold comment about Drew Lock

The Seattle Seahawks passed on taking a quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft and there’s a reason for that. Head coach Pete Carroll believes Drew Lock, who was acquired in a trade that sent Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos earlier this year, would have been the top QB prospect available.

“I think he’d have been the first guy picked, of quarterbacks anyway. He’d have been the first guy in this draft. I don’t have any hesitation saying that,” Carroll said during an appearance on KJR 93.3.

The Seahawks weren’t entirely sure what they were getting with Lock, but the early impressions are all positive. At least in Carroll’s mind.

“The first look at Drew, he’s really athletic, he’s really a confident athlete, you can see he’s got a lot of body control, he’s got quick feet, he’s got a quick arm, he’s got various ways he can release the football as his body’s in different positions,” Carroll added. “He’s got a real knack there. He’s got a strong arm, he can throw the ball a mile down the field. He compares to Geno, and Geno Smith has a great arm. He has a world-class arm, and all that. To match up with that, that’s saying a lot.”

Carroll has been equally impressed with Jacob Eason and Geno Smith, who is the early favorite to start in 2022.

“All three of our guys have great arms,” Carroll said. “They can rip the ball around the field.”

Rumors of Seattle’s interest in adding another quarterback may persist, but Carroll sounds genuinely pleased with what he has.