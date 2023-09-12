Seahawks sign 9-time Pro Bowl player amid injury concerns

The Seattle Seahawks are dealing with some injuries along their offensive line, and they have turned to one of the best players in NFL history for help.

Jason Peters signed with the Seahawks on Tuesday, according to his agent.

Seahawks starting left tackle Charles Cross left Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams with a turf toe injury, which means he may miss several games. Right tackle Abe Lewis also suffered a knee injury in the game.

Peters, 41, signed with the Dallas Cowboys at the start of last season and appeared in several games for them as an injury replacement. He played in 15 games for the Chicago Bears in 2021 and was with the Philadelphia Eagles for 12 seasons prior to that.

Though he likely is no longer capable of playing on every down, Peters has made nine Pro Bowls and been named an All-Pro six times. He was one of the best tackles in football for much of his career, so you can understand why the Seahawks would want him in their locker room.