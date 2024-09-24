Seahawks reportedly working out 9-time Pro Bowler

The Seattle Seahawks may be giving another shot to the oldest active player in the NFL.

Field Yates of ESPN reported Tuesday that the Seahawks are hosting veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters for a visit. The 42-year-old Peters remains a free agent after already making eight appearances for Seattle last season.

Peters’ resume speaks for itself. He is a nine-time career Pro Bowler who has made six All-Pro teams and won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2017 season as well. If Peters were to return to the NFL, this would be his 20th career season (after entering the league in 2004).

For the Seahawks, George Fant just landed on injured reserve, joining fellow offensive tackle Abraham Lucas on the sidelines. Thus, the eternal (and very humorous) Peters would make sense for Seattle, especially since there is shared history between them already.