Report: NFC team would sign Baker Mayfield if Browns cut him

The Cleveland Browns have yet to trade Baker Mayfield, but that does not mean there is no interest in the former first overall pick.

A source told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com that the Seattle Seahawks would sign Mayfield if the Browns cut him. The Carolina Panthers are also interested, but they are divided internally on whether Mayfield would be an upgrade over the quarterbacks on their roster.

Mayfield is owed a guaranteed $18.8 million in 2022. The Browns would be on the hook for the entire salary if they cut him, so they would likely rather eat a large portion in order to help facilitate a trade. Cabot reports that Cleveland has no intention of cutting Mayfield. The Browns would prefer to keep him on the roster and see if the market for him improves at some point between now and the trade deadline.

The Seahawks acquired Drew Lock as part of the trade that sent Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. They also have Geno Smith on their roster. It is unlikely that they are overly excited about the idea of either QB being their starter.

A previous report said a Browns rival would jump at the opportunity to sign Mayfield if he were cut, but that team’s situation has changed.

The Browns may have to essentially buy a draft pick. It makes sense that they would rather eat some of Mayfield’s salary in a trade than cut him and have to pay him anyway. But if teams wait it out and Mayfield becomes a distraction, Cleveland may have no choice.