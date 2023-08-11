Ex-NFL WR Sean Dawkins dies at 52

Former NFL wide receiver Sean Dawkins has died.

Indianpolis Colts owner Jim Irsay shared a tribute to Dawkins on social media Thursday night.

“Rest in peace, Sean Dawkins. I am shocked and saddened. My prayers and condolences to Sean’s family,” Irsay wrote.

Several of Dawkins’ former teammates and other prominent members of the sports community also shared tributes to Dawkins. The cause of death for the 52-year-old is not known.

Dawkins was a star at the University of California, Berkeley before he was drafted in the first round by the Colts in 1993. He played for the Colts, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars across nine NFL seasons.

While he did not have a 1,000-yard season, Dawkins was a productive player in the NFL. He had 700 or more yards in seven of his nine seasons. Dawkins’ best season was in 1999, when he caught 58 passes for 992 yards and 7 touchdowns with Seattle.

Dawkins had 31 receiving touchdowns in three seasons at Cal, which remains a program record. He was inducted into the Cal Athletics Hall of Fame in 2005.