Sean McDermott has great comment about this year’s Bills

This year’s Buffalo Bills are a completely different team from what the franchise has been used to lately. And the team’s changed mentality has a lot to do with that.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott talked after Monday night’s 38-9 win at the New England Patriots about the difference. McDermott said that the underdog mentality the Bills may have had can only be used for so long.

“You can ride that underdog deal for some amount of time, but when you become good, at some point you got to also know how to be good,” McDermott said. “And I think that comes over time. And I think that you’re seeing the maturation and leadership of our players.”

That’s spot-on. The difference between being able to play one great game against a good opponent vs. being the good team opponents are angling for and having to deliver each week is huge. The Bills aren’t used to being the team expected to win. But so far, they are living up to that billing.

Buffalo’s job isn’t even close to done yet, though. They may be 12-3, but they will be defined in part by how they perform in the playoffs.