Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

, ,

Sean McDermott spotted visiting NFL team minicamp

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Sean McDermott in a hat
Jan 4, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott before the AFC Wild Card NFL Playoff game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Former Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott does not have a head coaching job for 2026, meaning he has the freedom to check out things around the rest of the league. He appears to be taking full advantage of that opportunity during offseason minicamps.

McDermott was spotted visiting New York Giants camp on Monday. Reporters spotted him on the field at practice and chatting with Giants GM Joe Schoen.

McDermott and Schoen do have history together. Schoen was the Bills’ assistant general manager from 2017 to 2021, which also happen to be the first five seasons McDermott was in charge as head coach. For all we know, this is just two old friends catching up.

It does not appear that McDermott will be holding any formal role for the Giants, and indeed, this might be a one-day visit. He has previously turned down the opportunity to work in a full-time position elsewhere, and appears determined to take a full year off from coaching.

McDermott was fired by the Bills at the end of the 2025 season despite a 98-50 career record. Players were not necessarily behind the decision, but the organization felt change was needed after the team lost in the Divisional round for the fourth time in five seasons.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App