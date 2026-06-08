Sean McDermott spotted visiting NFL team minicamp

Former Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott does not have a head coaching job for 2026, meaning he has the freedom to check out things around the rest of the league. He appears to be taking full advantage of that opportunity during offseason minicamps.

McDermott was spotted visiting New York Giants camp on Monday. Reporters spotted him on the field at practice and chatting with Giants GM Joe Schoen.

Former Bills head coach Sean McDermott just walked onto the field here at Giants minicamp practice with Joe Schoen — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) June 8, 2026

McDermott and Schoen do have history together. Schoen was the Bills’ assistant general manager from 2017 to 2021, which also happen to be the first five seasons McDermott was in charge as head coach. For all we know, this is just two old friends catching up.

It does not appear that McDermott will be holding any formal role for the Giants, and indeed, this might be a one-day visit. He has previously turned down the opportunity to work in a full-time position elsewhere, and appears determined to take a full year off from coaching.

McDermott was fired by the Bills at the end of the 2025 season despite a 98-50 career record. Players were not necessarily behind the decision, but the organization felt change was needed after the team lost in the Divisional round for the fourth time in five seasons.