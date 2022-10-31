Sean McVay admits to big mistake with Cooper Kupp

Sean McVay admitted to making a big mistake on Sunday with Cooper Kupp.

McVay’s Los Angeles Rams lost at home 31-14 to the San Francisco 49ers. The Rams had the ball down 17 with under two minutes to go, and McVay called for a wide receiver screen to Kupp. The Rams star suffered an ankle injury while being tackled on the play.

The play where Cooper Kupp got hurt. Looked like his legs got rolled up underneath his body pic.twitter.com/bnUdNz0Zcn — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 30, 2022

The Rams ran the ball on the following play, and then they kneeled to run out the clock on the loss.

After the game, McVay recognized his big error — giving the ball to Kupp on a meaningless play and exposing the valuable receiver to injury.

Sean McVay says he thinks Cooper Kupp’s ankle was the injury but isn’t sure. Said he’s “kicking himself” for Kupp being in and not calling to run the ball. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 30, 2022

McVay said he was “kicking himself” for having Kupp in and not calling to run the ball.

That was a big mistake, especially if Kupp ends up missing any time.

Kupp had 8 catches for 79 yards and a touchdown in the defeat. He has 56 catches for 607 yards and 4 touchdowns on the season and is a focal point in the Rams’ offense.