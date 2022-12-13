Sean McVay makes announcement on Rams’ starting QB

It will be Baker Mayfield time on Monday night.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay told the media on Tuesday that backup quarterback John Wolford has a neck injury. Wolford’s injury means Mayfield will start for the team on Monday night in Week 15 against the Green Bay Packers.

Rams’ HC Sean McVay told reporters that QB John Wolford has a neck injury expected to sideline him Monday night in Green Bay. This means the Rams’ starting QB vs. the Packers, to no one’s surprise, will be Baker Mayfield. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 13, 2022

Wolford started in the Rams’ Week 14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. However, he only played the first series, and Mayfield took over from there. The former No. 1 overall draft pick led the Rams on consecutive touchdown drives in the fourth quarter to win the game 17-16.

Mayfield only had one practice with his new team prior to their Week 14 game against the Raiders. The long week will give him plenty of time to prepare for Monday’s game against Green Bay.

It’s somewhat hard to believe based on how successful the teams have been in recent years, but the matchup will put the 4-9 Rams against the 5-8 Packers. Who saw both teams struggling this badly?