Report: Sean McVay likely to receive interest for 1 role in offseason

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay has not signaled any likelihood of leaving his role in the offseason, but that will not stop some from sounding him out over another option.

TV networks are once again looking at McVay as a possible option for a network analyst role in 2023, according to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports. While there are no clear indications that McVay is considering quitting as coach of the Rams, networks appear likely to try to tempt him away from coaching.

The report added that networks would likely try to accommodate McVay, including putting him in a three-man booth or as a part=time analyst to start. We already know that McVay would be able to make big money in broadcasting if he wanted to.

McVay hinted at an early retirement from coaching last offseason, but ultimately returned to coach the Rams for what has been an unsuccessful 2023 season. Some reports have indicated that his future may be tied to a specific set of players.