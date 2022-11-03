Reporter shares when Sean McVay will likely retire

Sean McVay’s future as an NFL head coach has been in question over the last year, and one reporter has shared when he thinks the Los Angeles Rams head coach will retire.

McVay is coming off a Super Bowl win with the Rams, though the team is struggling this year at 3-4. There were rumors ahead of the Super Bowl that McVay was considering an early retirement. But the coach answered all that by signing a new contract.

Despite the contract, McVay might not be around for such a long time.

The Monday Morning Quarterback’s Albert Breer was a guest on “The Rich Eisen Show” on Tuesday and talked about the Rams. Breer said the Rams were so aggressive in Christian McCaffrey and Brian Burns trade talks because they’re in win-now mode.

Breer linked McVay to the team’s core four players.

“I think the way the Rams view it right now is they’ve got a core of four player — Stafford, Kupp, Donald and Ramsey. I think this is also an acknowledgment — Sean McVay’s future with the team is probably tied to those four guys. And, in all likelihood, when those guys are gone, McVay’s is going to be gone too,” Breer said.

“So I think the way that they look at this is we have to do everything we can to maximize what we’ve got right now, because we’ve got a special, special coach, and we’ve got a special core of players. And maybe that lasts for another year, maybe it lasts for five. But whatever that period of time is, we need to get the most out of those guys right now.”

Aaron Donald is 31 and threatened retirement after the Super Bowl, but he signed a new deal instead. Jalen Ramsey is 28, so he should still have a few good years left as a top cornerback before he starts to fade. Matthew Stafford is 34 and has been in the NFL since 2009. He’s also dealt with an arm injury, but he could still have some good years left. At 29 and just in his sixth NFL season, Cooper Kupp seems to have the longest runway ahead of him.

The Rams will be in a massive rebuild after they start to lose some of these core players. Stafford and Donald are probably the most important pieces in the equation. Once they’re both done, that could be when McVay would step away.

McVay might want to spend more time with his family, or go into broadcasting. And at 36, he’s still young enough where he could easily make a coaching return in the future if he wanted.

H/T Barstool Sports