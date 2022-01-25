Sean McVay has hilarious quote about Rams hiring him

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay was memorably hired as a first-time NFL head coach at the age of 30. Even he can’t quite believe it in retrospect.

McVay was a bit reflective Monday, joking about his relative youth, though he conceded he doesn’t look as young as he used to. The coach humorously said the Rams were “insane” for hiring him at his age, even though it worked out.

McVay: “I can't believe that they hired me when I was 30. I mean, that was insane." — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) January 25, 2022

McVay also admitted he’d seen the graphic of himself with fellow NFL coaches Matt LaFleur and Kyle Shanahan together on the Washington staff. It’s safe to say the graphic made him feel old.

McVay says he saw that viral video of him, Shanahan, and LaFleur in Washington. “I look like I’ve aged 40 years since then!" — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) January 25, 2022

McVay’s success is impressive, but even moreso when you consider he just turned 36 on Monday. The Rams definitely made a risky choice by hiring him, but it’s safe to say it’s paid off. Watching him interact with his players offers a pretty clear explanation why.