 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, January 24, 2022

Sean McVay has hilarious quote about Rams hiring him

January 24, 2022
by Grey Papke

Sean McVay at a press conference

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay was memorably hired as a first-time NFL head coach at the age of 30. Even he can’t quite believe it in retrospect.

McVay was a bit reflective Monday, joking about his relative youth, though he conceded he doesn’t look as young as he used to. The coach humorously said the Rams were “insane” for hiring him at his age, even though it worked out.

McVay also admitted he’d seen the graphic of himself with fellow NFL coaches Matt LaFleur and Kyle Shanahan together on the Washington staff. It’s safe to say the graphic made him feel old.

McVay’s success is impressive, but even moreso when you consider he just turned 36 on Monday. The Rams definitely made a risky choice by hiring him, but it’s safe to say it’s paid off. Watching him interact with his players offers a pretty clear explanation why.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus