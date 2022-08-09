New report reveals Sean McVay received new contract from Rams

The Los Angeles Rams have apparently signed head coach Sean McVay to a new contract. But the details of the deal will not be made public until another contract is figured out.

Various reports from Tuesday said that McVay told reporters that he did receive a new contract from the Rams this offseason.

McVay also said that the Rams were waiting to announce the details of his contract until a new deal for GM Les Snead is also in place.

#Rams coach Sean McVay tells reporters that he did receive a new contract. He added that the team will wait to announce it until the new deal for GM Les Snead is done. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 9, 2022

A feature article on McVay by ESPN’s Seth Wickersham published Tuesday indicated that McVay “received a raise” this offseason amid speculation that the 36-year-old might leave coaching altogether.

McVay was non-committal about returning to the Rams following their Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals in February. He did later clarify that he was not anywhere close to not wanting to coach anymore, although Amazon reportedly offered McVay a massive contract to try to lure him into a broadcasting role.

Although coaching contracts are not disclosed, McVay was reportedly set to make around $8.5 million annually through 2023. With a Super Bowl championship under his belt and a career 55-26 record, that number is sure to increase.